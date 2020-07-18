3 injured in possible drive-by shooting

By Daffney Dawson | July 18, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 10:01 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting where multiple people are injured.

Officers got the call just after 9:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Jackson Street.

According to CPL. Angie Willhite, this is a possible drive-by shooting.

As of now, the three individuals are believed to have non-life threatening injuries, with one person said to be shot in the shoulder, another person shot in the leg and the third person shot in the ankle.

