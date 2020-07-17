Technical issues delay covering of confederate monument

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Parish Administrator, Dr. Woodrow Wilson, announced to Commissioners the covering of the confederate statue in Shreveport will be delayed due to technical issues.
Per a local contractor, the monument requires a large four-sided box-like structure to be covered completely.
Wilson says after consulting with a structural engineer on the safety of the structure, further design is needed to ensure the integrity of the covering.
The new design will not be available until the morning of Monday, July 20.
Due to the redesign, Wilson says the project completion time is being extended to next week.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.