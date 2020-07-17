SPD searching for man connected to shooting incident

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Kenneth L. Salone Jr? Police are searching for him after an incident in late June.
On June 21, police say that Salone went to his estranged girlfriend's home, which they began to argue.
After the argument, Salone took his 3-year-old son from the home, took out a gun and fired several shots into the air while the child stood next to him.
Salone then left the child and fled the scene.
Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department have charged Salone with illegal use of a weapon, child desertion and illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone with any information on Salone’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at (318) 673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or via their App P3Tips. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.
