Slightly less humid Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We have made it to the end of yet another week and we are tracking heat but slightly less humidity as we finish up the work week. High temperatures will continue to be in the mid to upper 90s, but after building a streak of Heat Advisories for the first time in a week we are not under any in the ArkLaTex. But the streak of dry weather does not appear to be ending anytime soon as high temperatures around 95 and dry conditions are expected through at least the middle of next week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure once again that are grabbing your sunglasses along with plenty of water as another scorcher is on the way. Temperatures starting off in the 70s this morning will rise into the mid 90s by the middle of the afternoon. The good news is that the mugginess will be slightly less compared to what we have had to deal with over the past week. Expect mostly sunshine with a few passing clouds and even fewer chances for a pop up shower or storm.
As we look ahead at your weekend and through most of next week we are tracking no major changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. You can expect the pattern of hot days with little of no rain chances to prevail for the ArkLaTex. But once again the silver lining here is that the humidity will be trending downward ever so slightly compared to the oppressive heat we have had to contend with over the past week. There is a slight chance of showers next Thursday, but even then I would put the chances of wet weather around 20%.
In the meantime, get ready for another scorching weekend for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
