Slightly less humid Friday

As we look ahead at your weekend and through most of next week we are tracking no major changes on the way for the ArkLaTex. You can expect the pattern of hot days with little of no rain chances to prevail for the ArkLaTex. But once again the silver lining here is that the humidity will be trending downward ever so slightly compared to the oppressive heat we have had to contend with over the past week. There is a slight chance of showers next Thursday, but even then I would put the chances of wet weather around 20%.