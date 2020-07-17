Heat becomes more tolerable this weekend

(KSLA) -The heat this weekend will not be as bad. It will still be hot, but the humidity will be a little lower. So, it should be a great weekend!
This evening will be very warm. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s and upper 80s. It should be a nice evening to get some ice cream with the temperatures so hot. There will also be a few clouds, but no rain.
Tonight, the temperatures will still be very warm and muggy. It will only cool to the mid to upper 70s. So, it will be a muggy start to the weekend. There should not be many clouds around, and no chance of rain.
This weekend will be hot and sunny too. There should be a few more clouds around. I doubt there will be any rain though. There will be more sunshine Saturday and Sunday. That will help warm the temperatures up to the mid 90s. The humidity will be slightly lower, so it will not feel terrible outside, but still hot.
Next week, will continue to be hot and dry. The rain chances will be very limited, while temperatures continue to soar high. It should warm up to the mid 90s everyday next week. There will be clouds at times, but also plenty of sunshine.
By the end of next week, there is a small chance for some rain. It will not be much, but by Thursday and Friday, there could be a few showers that pop up. Don’t hold your breath though. This could easily go away, and we stay dry all next week. Temperatures will remain hot in the mid 90s.
Have a great weekend!
