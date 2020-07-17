Diocese of Shreveport lays out back to school plans

“Students and parents can expect it’s not going to be like it was,” Sr. Shively said. “Before we were very driven with the time. We still have to get our 63,700 minutes in, school starts at this time, etc. But we know we are going to have a long line of cars for temperature checks. Each of our schools have opened up many other openings for students so there will be changes to that carpool line. They cannot get out of the car unless they have a mask on, so that’s going to take a little bit more time. In classrooms where there is movement, for example, there has to be a cleaning of that area. Classes will have a lot more time in between, especially at the middle school and high school level. We will have a lot of one way hallways.”