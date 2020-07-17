Diocese of Shreveport lays out back to school plans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Thursday, Bishop Frances I Malone and Sister Carol Shively, Diocesan Superintendent of Schools, announced the opening day for the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Shreveport will be Monday, August 10.
“Our schools have worked incredibly hard since March to prepare for the resumption of classes,' comments Sr. Shively. “Every school has procedures in place to ensure a safe, effective means of educating our young people in the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic.”
“I remain truly excited about this school year,” said Bishop Malone. “I personally look forward to greeting our returning students as we work together to create a memorable year of education.”
Shively says although students will be returning to campuses in August, school will not look the same.
“Students and parents can expect it’s not going to be like it was,” Sr. Shively said. “Before we were very driven with the time. We still have to get our 63,700 minutes in, school starts at this time, etc. But we know we are going to have a long line of cars for temperature checks. Each of our schools have opened up many other openings for students so there will be changes to that carpool line. They cannot get out of the car unless they have a mask on, so that’s going to take a little bit more time. In classrooms where there is movement, for example, there has to be a cleaning of that area. Classes will have a lot more time in between, especially at the middle school and high school level. We will have a lot of one way hallways.”
The schools will provide virtual and on-campus learning, but say the plans could be changed depending on guidance from local and state health officials. Principals will share updated information through the communication channels that are provided by the school.
Students will begin the school year on campus. If a parent wants their child to continue school online, the Diocese says each school will work with that family on an education plan and ask that families contact their school as soon as possible.
Students, teachers and staff will be required to go through temperature checks daily when they get to school.
Students will have their temperatures checked before they get out of their cars. Anyone with a temperate over 100.4 will be sent home and a doctor’s note will be required to return to school.
The schools say there will also be random temperature checks throughout the school day. Touchless thermometers will be used.
Sister Shively says they will have designated doors for designed for groups of people.
The Diocese of Shreveport says it has been recommended for the 2020-2021 school year that campus volunteers be limitedVisitors will not be allowed on campuses during the school day other than the front office to limit the risk of exposure to students, teachers and staff.
There will be enhanced cleaning protocols to disinfect the campuses daily. High touch surfaces will be regularly disinfected throughout the school day. Teachers and staff will be provided necessary cleaning and disinfecting materials.
Sister Shively says every two hours there will be a hand cleaning process during the school day.
“Yes, in the middle of high schools we do a little bit of moving back and forth, but as we looked at those schools, as we looked at the procedures we believe we can keep our students as safe now as we possibly could,” Shively said. “We shut the schools entirely down every two to three weeks this summer to ensure that every crook and cranny has been sanitized, has been cleaned, has been prepared. It also prepares our custodial staff that it’s not an ordinary cleaning that we will be going through now.”
School masses will follow protocols set in place by the Diocese. Shively says that they are still abiding by 25% capacity.
All athletic and sporting events will adhere to state and local guidelines. There will be social distancing for all large gatherings on campus, whether it’s inside or outside facilities.
“We are working with our pastors to make sure our kids are fed spiritually,” Shively says. “Mass is a central part of our school. It’s a central part of our faith.”
Students 3rd grade and up, along with teachers and staff, are expected to wear face masks. Classroom seating will be moved around and arranged to allow for maximum social distancing and to limit face-to-face contact to potentially allow some opportunities to remove face masks. Classes will alternate the use of the cafeteria and other campus areas such as outdoor spaces.
Starting next week, Shively says each school will be practicing student drop offs and temperature checks.
“We know we are in a critical time now,” Shively says. “We’ve been in a critical time since March. We are better prepared now and so are our teachers. We feel like we really need to get those students in the classroom. They need that face-to-face learning, but in the most protective way that we can.”
The Diocese of Shreveport operates two high schools and four elementary schools in both Shreveport and Monroe.
