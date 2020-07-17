BCPD seeking information on runaway teen

Trinicia Dudley, 15. (Source: BCPD)
By Daffney Dawson | July 17, 2020

BOSSIER CTY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Division is seeking information on a runaway teen.

Trinicia Dudley, 15, is said to have left her home without permission at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.

Trinicia Dudley, 15. (Source: BCPD)

Detectives have reason to believe Trinicia was in contact with a person by the name of Junior.

Trinicia is 5′2 and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

She has brown eyes and hair, and was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, gray tights, black Nike slides and a silver “T” necklace. She is also said to have a nose piercing.

If you have any information of Trinicia’s whereabouts, please contact Bossier City Police at (318) 741-8652.

