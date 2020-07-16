Shooting reported, gunshot victim shows up at hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 15-year-old accidentally shot himself in one of his fingers.
It happened in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant on North Market Street, police Sgt. Angie Willhite said.
The call that came in at 9:25 p.m. Thursday drew 13 police units to the scene between North Hearne Avenue and Barton Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police officers on the scene said the shots were fired on the drive-thru side of the restaurant.
Then someone showed up at Ochsner LSU Health seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.
There is no immediate word on what exactly happened.
This is a developing situation.
