More heat this weekend, but not as unbearable

(KSLA) - The temperatures will remain very hot for the next several days. The humidity though will be a little lower this weekend. That should help present great summer weather.
This evening will be more of the same. It will be hot and dry. There will be plenty of sunshine with limited clouds. Temperatures will still be in the 90s before sunset, then 80s after the sun goes down. It should be a nice, yet hot evening.
Tonight, the temperatures will still be very warm and muggy. It will only cool to the mid to upper 70s. So, it will be a muggy start to Friday. There should not be many clouds around, and no chance of rain.
Friday will go back to having more sunshine and hot temperatures. There may be some cloud cover at times, but still little to no rain. I have a 10% chance of rain, so it will be quite limited. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. There will likely be another heat advisory issued for Friday. So, you’ll need to continue being safe in the heat. Best way is to stay hydrated.
This weekend will be hot and sunny too. There should be a few more clouds around. I doubt there will be any rain though. There will be more sunshine Saturday and Sunday. That will help warm the temperatures up to the mid 90s. The humidity will be slightly lower, so it will not feel terrible outside, but still hot.
Next week, will continue to be hot and dry. The rain chances will be very limited, while temperatures continue to soar high. It should warm up to the mid 90s everyday next week. There will be clouds at times, but also plenty of sunshine.
