LDH addresses online rumors, myths about how COVID-19 numbers are counted

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During a weekly press conference, Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, addressed rumors circulating regarding how COVID-19 cases are being counted.
A reporter asked Governor Edwards, “Over the past several days, we’ve talked to people who have at one point in recent days been in line, somewhere in Louisiana - a lot of times in this area - to get a test and whether the lines be too long or something else they get out of the line and leave - they do not test regardless - and days later receive a phone call that they have tested positive when they have, in fact, not done a test at all. Is LDH aware of that and what is being done to make sure the numbers are accurate?”
Gov. Edwards said he has never heard of such a claim and deferred to Dr. Billioux who said there are no credible reports of that happening.
“It’s usually, ‘I know a person whose cousin said,' that’s how we get those questions,” he noted. “Certainly what we’ve seen in the past week, is across social media a campaign to try and erode public trust in testing in general.”
Dr. Billioux said health officials have seen many questions circulating regarding whether or not people are being counted more than once, leading to inflated numbers. He stressed that this claim is absolutely false.
“If you’re a case on our board it means that you have been tested at least once and came back positive,” he explained. “If you’re tested 12 more times, you’re still just that one case.
“These kinds of stories are insidious and pernicious and quiet frankly scary from a public health standpoint because I don’t think that there is a widespread effort to raise numbers. We certainly have nothing to gain from that,” he added. “What there is a risk of, though, is people feeling that testing does not work or that they don’t want to get tested, because testing is the key beginning point to understanding your risk and the community risk for COVID - having people know that they need to isolate for their health and for people who might have been exposed to that individual know that they also need to quarantine.”
Dr. Billioux later explained that LDH has an automated and manual system for checking the numbers.
“There are times because of the way that sister hospitals may report their labs twice to us that that data may initially show up twice in our system and that’s why we have an automated system and a manual system to go through and remove anybody that’s listed twice,” he said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as Robert being listed as Bob, so it takes something your computer can do and something that human eye has to do to identify those are two people.”
“We’ve been very transparent with our data and we encourage people to reach out to the Department of Health when they have questions.”
If you have questions, you can call the Louisiana 211 Network by dialing dial 211. Or, you can text the keyword LACOVID to (225) 898-211 for the most current information about the outbreak as it becomes available.
