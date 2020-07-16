Heat wave continues for ArkLaTex

As we look ahead to the weekend and next week there is no material changes on way in terms of what to expect with your forecast. Heat and humidity are going to continue to dominate for as far as we can see into the future. That’s just the way summertime goes here in the ArkLaTex. While there might be some potential for an isolated shower or storm at some point over the next few days we are not seeing any major rain makers on the horizon. In fact, there is the potential that we do not pick up any measurable rain here in Shreveport over the next week at least.