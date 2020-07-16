Heat wave continues for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! We are tracking, you guessed it, more intense heat this afternoon for the ArkLaTex. Heat Advisories are again in effect as we are expecting ‘feels-like’ temperatures this afternoon to surge to between 105 and 110 degrees. Much like the past few days, rain chances remain few and far between for the region, and this hot and humid weather is going to be a mainstay in your forecast for the foreseeable future. So the best thing you can do is work on a plan on how to stay cool.
This is something you definitely want to be thinking about as you are heading out the door this morning as we are tracking yet another scorching day on the way for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures again will start off in the mid to upper 70s before rising into the mid to upper 90s. Expect sunshine again today across the region with only a very small chance of a convective thunderstorm developing during the afternoon hours. Due to the intense heat, Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the viewing area.
As we look ahead to the weekend and next week there is no material changes on way in terms of what to expect with your forecast. Heat and humidity are going to continue to dominate for as far as we can see into the future. That’s just the way summertime goes here in the ArkLaTex. While there might be some potential for an isolated shower or storm at some point over the next few days we are not seeing any major rain makers on the horizon. In fact, there is the potential that we do not pick up any measurable rain here in Shreveport over the next week at least.
So get to deal with more heat and humidity on the way for the ArkLaTex! Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.