Bossier woman selected as finalist for principal of the year

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Education announced educator, Kimmie Smith, as a finalist for 2021 Principal of the Year.
Smith has worked at Legacy Elementary as a counselor, assistant principal, principal, and supervisor of PreK-2.
Having served in Bossier Parish for 27 years, Smith has received various accolades, including 1998 Louisiana Teacher of the Year Finalist.
“Being selected as a Finalist for Louisiana Principal of the Year among so many amazing school leaders is truly humbling,” Smith said, in a news release. “I am proud to represent our Bossier Schools family and educators across our great state for the work we do each day for Louisiana’s greatest resource -- our children.”
Finalists were chosen based on nominations made from the school systems, then were further narrowed down by a state team of judges.
“These 18 educators represent the very best in Louisiana and are all deserving of our state’s top honor for teachers,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley, in a news release. “We’re in uncharted waters in education, but one thing that remains constant is the life-changing impact a high-quality teacher has on a child.”
During Smith’s time as principal of Legacy Elementary, the school has earned a consistent “A” rating and has been recognized as a “Top Gains” and “Equity” honoree by the Louisiana Department of Education.
Legacy has also become the district’s first Certified Energy Bus School as a result of their positive school culture.
Smith’s devotion to her students and community is said to be what made her one of nine educators in Louisiana to be selected as a finalist.
She will be honored at the virtual 14th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Symposium and Celebration, an event that will be co-sponsored by Dream Teachers.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.