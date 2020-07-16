Bossier School Board to consider adopting 2020-21 plan

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier School Board members today will consider adopting a plan for the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
Their meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
The 2020 Bossier Strong Start plan will be presented by Superintendent Mitch Downey; Nichole Bourgeois, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction; and Jason Rowland, assistant superintendent of administration and personnel.
A spokeswoman has confirmed that the School District’s plan for reopening the parish’s campuses will be released to the public Monday.
Aug. 12 marks the first day of the 2020-21 school year for Bossier Parish students. Student registration will be conducted July 31-Aug. 7.
Bossier previously has stated that it’s considering a traditional start to the academic year with health and safety measures in place at the schools in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Virtual learning programs also will be provided as an alternative for elementary, middle and high school students. Applications to attend the School District’s Virtual Learning Academy will be available after students have registered at their zoned school.
There also have been discussions about a hybrid platform.
In developing its plans, the School District surveyed parents and guardians about their thoughts and concerns.
Bossier received 8,550 responses representing 12,500 students in all grade levels. Click here to view the complete results of the survey.
On Monday, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education rolled out its minimum health and safety standards for the state’s public schools this fall.
