Woman injured in drive-by shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an incident that left a woman injured.
Officers were called before midnight on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Patzman Street at the Caanan Village apartments.
A woman was in the kitchen of one of the apartments when she was grazed by a bullet.
Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to authorities. She was taken to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Investigators were able to find a shell casing behind the building.
Police do not have any suspects, a suspect vehicle, or arrests at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
