Woman injured in drive-by shooting; suspect sought

A woman is recovering following a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night. (Source: Doug Warner)
By Alex Onken | July 15, 2020 at 5:39 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 5:39 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about an incident that left a woman injured.

Officers were called before midnight on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Patzman Street at the Caanan Village apartments.

A woman was in the kitchen of one of the apartments when she was grazed by a bullet.

Her injuries are non-life-threatening, according to authorities. She was taken to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators were able to find a shell casing behind the building.

Police do not have any suspects, a suspect vehicle, or arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

