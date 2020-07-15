WATCH: Gov. Hutchinson’s daily COVID-19 briefing

By Region 8 Newsdesk | July 15, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 1:49 PM

CONWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will update the public at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.

Wednesday’s briefing is happening at the McCastlain Ballroom on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway.

Gov. Hutchinson gives the latest COVID-19 numbers from around the state.

Dr. Smith reports additional COVID-19 numbers for the state.

Dr. Smith says the total of COVID-19 cases is about 1% of the population.

