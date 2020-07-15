Shooting on Bumcombe Road leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A shooting at Old Salem Village apartments has left one person dead and three people injured.
Officers were called to the scene after reports came in of gunfire.
Police say two males exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the complex, with approximately 40 gunshots being fired.
Police say a 23-year-old was shot in both of his legs and has since been pronounced dead.
Additionally, three others were sent to the hospital with injuries.
Police say one of the victims was a child and their father who were inside their apartment eating pizza when bullets came into the residence and hit them.
The father is believed to have been shot in the left side and the ankle. The child is said to have been shot in both arms.
One of the wounded individuals is said to have ran around the building, collapsed and later died at the hospital.
The fourth victim’s injuries are not known at this time.
This is a developing story. KSLA News 12 will keep you updated on air and online as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.