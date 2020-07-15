NSU adds new bachelor of science degree

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Northwestern State University is adding a new Master of Science degree in computer information systems (CIS).
The 33-hour degree program will be new to the NSU campus this fall semester.
Classes offered this fall for the program will include CIS 5300 – Advanced Data Communications Systems, CIS 5600 – Strategic Applications of Enterprise Software and CIS 5810 – Emerging Technologies and Human Computer Interaction.
NSU says the program will be offered exclusively online, allowing students to gain knowledge in six computer information systems areas, including:
- cyber security
- database administration and data mining
- networking
- programming
- project management
- software applications
To qualify for enrollment, students must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution, two letters of recommendation and one of the following: an undergraduate GPA between at least 2.5 - 3.0, and either a GRE score of 280, equivalent GMAT score or an essay meeting certain requirements.
“While students do not have to have earned a CIS or computer science degree to be admitted, they will either need to have taken one of the following classes, have work experience in the subject matter covered in the class, be prepared to take an undergraduate class or learn the material on their own,” according to Curtis Penrod, senior coordinator of business programs and assistant professor, in a news release.
Classes that meet the program’s requirements are:
- BUAD2120 – basic statistics
- CIS 1030 – basic programming knowledge
- CIS 2050 – basic hardware/networking/security knowledge
- CIS 2980 – relational database knowledge
- Either CIS 3300 – intermediate object-oriented programming or CIS 3400 – networking and telecommunications
“This degree program will allow students to enhance their existing information technology skills,” Penrod said. “CIS has been a growth area in the Louisiana job market for the last few years and this degree allows NSU to help meet the needs of that market.”
If you are interested in the program, more information can be found on NSU’s CIS page, or by contacting Curtis Penrod.
