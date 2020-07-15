Mom of 4 voices concerns about them returning to school

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Whether parents and children like it or not, the first day of school is on the horizon.
For many, the thought is anxiety-inducing, especially as more than 2,000 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed Wednesday.
“Are you comfortable sending your children back to school?” KSLA News 12′s Christian Piekos asked Lindsey Kiper, a parent to four boys.
“Am I comfortable? No. Am I going to [send them back]? Yes,” the Shreveport mom said
Kiper and her husband, Brad, have three in different schools. Two are enrolled in Caddo Parish public schools, while another attends a private institution in Shreveport.
“It’s a blended family,” Kiper explained. “We have two stepsons, my son, and then we have one together.”
As school leaders throughout Louisiana and this region roll out protective measures to hopefully reduce the spread of COVID-19, Kiper is still concerned about what’s to come when that school bell rings for the first time in August.
She, like many parents, has more questions than answers.
- “What’s going to happen when the back-to-school cold hits?
- “If you have a cough and can’t come to school, are you going to make them get a test?
- “Who is going to pay for that test?”
- “How quickly are we going to get results back?”
Kiper said she’s less concerned about one of her children falling ill from the virus. Rather, she’s worried about the health and well-being of those tasked with the now potentially precarious job of educating.
“I’m much more concerned about teachers and also family, children who could bring it home to family members who are vulnerable.”
And to make these uncertain times all the more challenging, Kiper temporarily lost her job as an independent contractor for an oil and gas brokerage firm.
“It’s stressful, that’s all I know. I’m just stressed.”
Kiper hopes to be working again but still doesn’t really know what her schedule will look like come this fall.
Two of her boys are likely taking on a hybrid model of education, where lessons are taught part time in a classroom and the other half virtually.
“Hopefully, I’ll find work again,” Kiper said.
She’s also nervous about being hired if one of her children is forced to quarantine for weeks if they were to come in contact with someone who contracted the virus.
“Who’s going to want to hire someone who’s possibly going to be out for two weeks?”
For now, Kiper is working to keep her family positive and optimistic as Day 1 of the 2020-21 school year draws closer and closer.
“I guess we can all just hope for the best.”
