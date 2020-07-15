Heat continues through the weekend

(KSLA) - Temperatures will remain very hot with high humidity through the weekend. There will not be much day to day change for the foreseeable future.
This evening will be hot again. Temperatures will slowly cool down. It should still be in the 90s around sunset. After the sun goes goes, it should return to the 80s. There will be a few passing clouds, but no rain.
Tonight, there should be a few clouds. It will still be mostly clear though. I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will be warm and muggy and will cool down to the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday will be more of the same. There will be a lot of sunshine with little to no rain. Futuretrack has backed off on the idea of rain in the afternoon. Therefore, the rain chances are back to 10%. Maybe only one shower will pop up. Temperatures should be hot again with more sunshine. It will heat up to the mid to upper 90s.
Friday will go back to having more sunshine and hot temperatures. There may be some cloud cover at times, but still no rain. Temperatures may go back up a degree or two. So, you’ll need to continue being safe in the heat. Best way is to stay hydrated.
This weekend will be hot and sunny too. There should be a few more clouds around. I also cannot rule out a quick shower. If we are lucky enough to see some rain, that will help cool the temperature down some. Otherwise, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s.
Next week, will continue to be hot and dry. The rain chances will be very limited, while temperatures continue to soar high. It should warm up to the mid 90s everyday next week. There will be clouds at times, but also plenty of sunshine.
