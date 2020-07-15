Firefighters fight blaze at Caddo sawmill

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Almost 20 units from four Caddo fire districts are battling a major fire.
Authorities also called for assistance from firefighters in Waskom, Texas.
The blaze at Providence Sawmill on Providence Road at Greenwood-Springridge Road was first reported at 8:42 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Now there are nine units from Caddo Fire District 3, four from Caddo Fire District 4 and two each from Caddo Fire Districts 5 and 6 on the scene between Greenwood-Spring Ridge Road and Davidson Road.
The Sheriff’s Office has two units responding, one assisting the fire departments at Providence Road at Thye Post Mill and another on an investigation at Providence Road at the post office, those same dispatch logs show.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.