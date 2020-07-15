Federal, state tax-filing deadlines are among the latest financial hurdles for many Americans

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Even a three-month extension cannot soften the blow of Tax Day 2020 for some last-minute tax filers.
For millions of Americans, the tax deadlines — federal on July 15 and Louisiana now on July 17 — are the latest financial hurdles they’ve had to confront this year.
It all started in March with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, eventually leading to the loss of nearly 50 million American jobs, not to mention delays of some jobless benefits and stimulus checks.
“You know, this sort of hit like a perfect storm as far as inconvenience to customers,” said Lavance Henderson, owner of a Liberty Tax Service franchise office in Bossier City.
Don’t expect this year’s tax returns to provide a crystal-clear picture of exactly where Americans stand financially just yet, he said.
That’s largely because of the historic levels of government assistance we have seen in the past several months, Henderson added.
“This is probably the largest (inaudible) in American history. So, we’re not going to see the full results of this, the total unemployment picture or the tax picture until probably later this year or next year.”
It takes just a few minutes outside a tax preparation office or a post office to find a last-day tax filer or know someone who is more than a little stressed on this Tax Day.
“Yes, mm hmm, sure. That’s true. I know people that have not filed in years because it’s so stressful,” explained final day tax filer Cathy Thomas.
Tax returns often can be a window into the financial gains or strains of that year on everyone from private citizens to big companies.
Some business owners have been fortunate during this time of mass layoffs across the country, especially those in certain industries. Those include Garrett Huntsclaw, owner and general manager of Action Air Conditioning. “We’ve been lucky enough to keep our guys employed through all this, and full time and all that.”
That said, there is so much uncertainty about what’s next.
“But I know a lot of people that had to lay off or furlough, you know, and all that kind of stuff, so. But I don’t know what’s going to happen now with the new little spell of it.”
So this extended tax day deadline becomes just the latest hurdle for her as well.
"Me personally, it's going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better."
Last-day tax filer Latesia Layton speaks from experience. Holding her 3-year-old granddaughter Jada, Layton describes losing her job at DiamondJacks Casino, and still owing taxes, as opposed to getting a return.
"It comes with the territory. You know, you have to pay your dues."
Financial challenges, whether they be severe or slight, should always be treated the very same, according to some of the taxpayers we met.
That includes one local taxpayer who only wanted to be identified as "Caroline" for this report.
“You should know if you’re going to have to pay and just do the best you can. Just be honest about it. Because a lot of people I know just lay around and put it off. I hate to say that but it’s true.”
With 90 percent of Americans filing their federal tax returns online, according to the IRS, there is far less of a demand to keep post offices open late.
For example, in Shreveport only the main post office had extended hours and only until 6 p.m.
And if if you’re not up to date, or current, with the IRS, you can’t qualify for federal assistance.
