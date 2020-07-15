Another day of Heat Advisories for the ArkLaTex

So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses and water as have yet another scorcher on our hands. Temperatures this morning will rise from the mid 70s into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. While we could see some cloud cover this morning, during peak heating of the day we should see a decent amount of sunshine for the region. A localized shower is not impossible, but looks very unlikely at this point. The only good news with the heat is the fact that the humidity will be slightly less compared to what we had to deal with yesterday.