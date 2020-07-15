Another day of Heat Advisories for the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking more heat once again across the ArkLaTex today as Heat Advisories are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will once again surge to around 105 degrees. We also continue to be locked in a very sunny and dry pattern as rain chances will also be exceedingly low for the ArkLaTex with only a slight chance of a shower Friday evening. Expect the above normal temperatures to continue into next week as well with no end in sight to our current weather pattern.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses and water as have yet another scorcher on our hands. Temperatures this morning will rise from the mid 70s into the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. While we could see some cloud cover this morning, during peak heating of the day we should see a decent amount of sunshine for the region. A localized shower is not impossible, but looks very unlikely at this point. The only good news with the heat is the fact that the humidity will be slightly less compared to what we had to deal with yesterday.
As we go through the rest of the week, through the weekend, and into next week we are not expecting a whole lot in the way of change for the ArkLaTex. Each day of the next seven is likely to bring partly cloudy skies, high humidity, and high temperatures that will rise into the mid and upper 90s across the ArkLaTex. This is due to an upper level ridge that continues to dominate the central portion of the United States and looks to continue to do so through at least the early to mid part of next week.
So once again if you love hot and sunny weather you have nothing to complain about for the foreseeable future. Have a great Wednesday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
