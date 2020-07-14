White House virus task force member says ‘none of us lie’

In an email, Navarro continued to criticize Fauci to The Associated Press on Monday, saying the doctor has "a good bedside manner with the public but he has been wrong about everything I have ever interacted with him on." That includes, he said, downplaying the early risk of the virus and expressing skepticism over the use of hydroxychloroquine, which Navarro — who is not a doctor — has aggressively championed despite contradictory evidence on its efficacy and safety.