ADH: 1,000 complaints about COVID non-compliance with businesses that are pending review

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nate Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, update the public on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19 and deaths.
Governor Hutchinson said the state is testing, tracing and isolating when necessary. “We combine that with personal responsibility to wear a mask and social distance. That is our strategy to slow COVID-19 spread in Arkansas,” Hutchinson said.
The state has done 6,563 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours with 1,800 from the Arkansas Department of Health. That’s the most they’ve done in a single day.
Hutchinson said, “The slow response coming from our commercial labs is something we need to continue to work on.”
Counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas:
- Pulaski County - 111
- Washington County - 68
- Sebastian County - 52
- Pope County - 41
- Johnson County - 37
- Benton County - 36
- Craighead County - 29
- Faulkner County - 24
The Jonesboro Public Safety Committee forwarded two mask measures to the full city council Monday afternoon regarding the use of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a 4-3 vote, the committee voted to forward the ordinance to the full city council for further debate.
If passed, the ordinance would recommend the use of face masks within city limits.
Dr. Nate Smith said, “We get concerned that we may be missing cases in the community anytime our positivity rate exceeds 10%. It’s an indicator that we need more testing.”
Hutchinson said, “The days the positivity rate is higher than 10%...that is a concern to us.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.