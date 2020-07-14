Tuesday, July 14: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | July 14, 2020 at 11:59 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 12:44 PM

Editor’s note: Corrected a report of 119 new patients in hospitals overnight. The actual number is 54.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, July 14, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 82,042 positive cases - increase of 2,187 cases
  • 3,337 deaths - 22 new deaths
  • 1,362 patients in the hospital - increase of 54 patients
  • 146 patients on ventilators - increase of 4 patients
  • 46,334 patients recovered - no change
  • 99% of cases were through community spread
  • 39% of cases are of individuals aged 29 and under

