SPD investigating Mooretown shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with Shreveport police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a group of people in an apartment complex parking lot.
Officers were called around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 13, to the New Zion Apartments on Illinois Avenue.
According to police, the gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire, striking a man in the thigh.
Someone attempted to return fire at the shooter, hitting a car and a house.
The initial gunman got back into his vehicle and sped off.
The man who was shot in the thigh was taken to a hospital where he's expected to recover.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.