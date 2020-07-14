SPD investigating Mooretown shooting; suspect sought

By Alex Onken | July 14, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 7:17 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with Shreveport police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on a group of people in an apartment complex parking lot.

Officers were called around 9 p.m. on Monday, July 13, to the New Zion Apartments on Illinois Avenue.

According to police, the gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire, striking a man in the thigh.

Someone attempted to return fire at the shooter, hitting a car and a house.

The initial gunman got back into his vehicle and sped off.

The man who was shot in the thigh was taken to a hospital where he's expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

