Shreveport police searching for man accused of theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department are looking for a man accused of committing theft at the Academy located in the 200 block of East Bert Kouns.
Police arrived on the scene after receiving reports of a man entering the store and taking items.
Officers were able to retrieve images of the man from the store’s surveillance equipment in hopes the individual can be identified.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that could help identify and arrest the man responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.
Please provide CAD # 20-108431 with your tip.
