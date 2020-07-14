SEC athletic directors meet but no major decisions made yet on fall sports

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The athletic directors in the SEC met Monday, July 13, at the SEC Headquarters in Birmingham, Ala., to talk about athletics and the effects COVID-19 are having on them.
"We had a productive meeting on Monday and engaged in discussions on a number of important issues that will contribute to critical decisions to be made in the weeks ahead," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The ability to personally interact over the course of an entire day contributed to the productivity of the meeting."
It was the first in-person meeting involving the athletics directors since the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., in March but they have been having videoconferences multiple times per week.
“It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis. In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us,” Sankey added.
The ADs talked about the pre-season calendar with the approach of fall sports, including an update on current COVID-19 testing procedures.
Among the topics discussed were possible scheduling options for holding sporting events in the fall of 2020. They also discussed game management best practices for ensuring a healthy environment for student-athletes, coaches, officials, staff, and fans.
