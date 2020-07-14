Ongoing coverage of July runoff elections

Check here for election updates:
Randy Hargrove is the Republican nominee for sheriff in Houston County with 1,562 votes to Ryan Martin’s 1,237. He will face Democrat Charles Edward Holmes in November.
Brent Dickson has won the Republican nomination for Cherokee County Sheriff, with 2,452 votes to Eric Long’s 2,240.
With no Democratic challenger waiting in November, Byron Lyons is the presumptive sheriff-elect in Polk County after having defeated Mike Nettles for the vacated seat.
And in Van Zandt County, Steve Hendrix has eliminated the incumbent, Dale Corbett, by 20 votes.
With all votes counted, Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price has lost his reelection bid to Johnwayne Valdez.
And in Smith County, all the votes are counted and Austin Reeve Jackson has secured the Republican nomination for district judge, with 6,294 votes to Jarad Kent’s 5,021.
With 11 of 25 precincts reporting, Brent Dickson (2,145 votes) leads Eric Long (1,888 votes) for the vacant Cherokee County sheriff’s race in the Republican primary.
With all votes counted, Kevin Windham (2,022 votes) has beaten Newton Johnson (1,429) to win the vacated Shelby County sheriff seat.
With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Kelly Cole is the presumptive new sheriff of Wood County, come 2021. Kelly Cole’s 3,578 votes bested incumbent Thomas Castloo’s 1,632.
In Rusk County, Johnwayne Valdez (2,155 votes) has taken the lead over the incumbent, Jeff Price (1,997 votes).
In Smith County, Austin Reeve Jackson has 55 percent of the votes (4,943) over Jarad Kent’s 45 percent (3,968) for the district judge seat.
Early voting totals in Wood County show Kelly Cole (2,096 votes) doubling up incumbent Sheriff Thomas Castloo (998 votes).
With early voting totals in, Van Zandt County Sheriff Dale Corbett (1,484 votes) trails his challenger, Steve Hendrix (1,626 votes).
The candidates for Rusk County sheriff are in a tight race as the incumbent Jeff Price (1,538) holds a close lead over Johnwayne Valdez (1,538).
For the vacant sheriff’s office seat in Houston County, Randy Hargrove leads Ryan Martin with 931 votes to 675.
7:07 p.m.
Early voting totals are already in for Smith County. Austin Reeve Jackson has 4,138 votes (55 percent) to Jarad Kent’s 3,330 (45 percent) for the 114th judicial district seat.
The following East Texas races are on the ballot:
US Senator (Democrat)
- Mary “MJ” Hegar
- Royce West
State Representative District 2 (Republican)
- Dan Flynn (I)
- Bryan Slaton
Angelina County Constable Pct. 2 (Republican)
- Trae Trevathan (I)
- Danny Anders
Cherokee County Sheriff (Republican)
- Brent Dickson
- Eric Long
Cherokee County Tax Assesser-Collector (Republican)
- Shonda McCutcheon Potter
- Dana Nolley Chancey
Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Wendy Kinabrew Spivey
- Keith Pryor
Henderson County Commissioner Pct. 4 (Republican)
- Mark Richardson
- Kelly Harris
Houston County Sheriff (Republican)
- Randy Hargrove
- Ryan Martin
Houston County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Gene Stokes
- Jimmy McMillan
Polk County Sheriff (Republican)
Byron Lyons
Mike Nettles
Polk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Bob Willis
- Guylene Rogers Robertson
Rusk County Sheriff (Republican)
- Jeff Price (I)
- Johnwayne Valdez
Rusk County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Randy Gaut
- Shannon Thompson
Rusk County Constable Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Richard Stanley
- Michael D. Smith
Shelby County Sheriff (Republican)
- Kevin W. Windham
- Newton Johnson Jr.
Shelby County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Stevie Smith
- David Cheatwood
Shelby County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Melba Rodgers
- Darrell Alford
District Judge, 114th (Republican)
- Austin Reeve Jackson
- Jarad Kent
Smith County Commissioner, Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Neal J. Franklin
- Pam Frederick
Smith County Constable, Pct. 4 (Republican)
- Josh Joplin (I)
- Curtis Wulf
Tyler County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Joe Blacksher
- Kent Gore
Titus County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Jeffrey Parchman
- Denise Harper Reichert
Upshur County Commissioner Pct. 3 (Republican)
- Kent M. Abernathy
- Michael L. Ashley
Upshur County Constable Pct. 4 (Republican)
David S. Thompson
Larry Sewell (I)
- Van Zandt County Sheriff (Republican)
- Dale Corbett (I)
- Steve Hendrix
- Van Zandt County Commmissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Brandon Brown (I)
- Chad L. Laprade
Wood County Sheriff (Republican)
- Kelly W. Cole
- Tom Castloo (I)
Wood County Commissioner Pct. 1 (Republican)
- Virgil Junior Holland (I)
- Keith Gilbreath
