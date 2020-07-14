Northwestern State takes extra precautions to welcome students back this fall

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The first day of class for 11,000 Northwestern State University students is quickly approaching — in fact, it’s about one month away.
Students return to the classroom on August 17.
As NSU’s campuses across Northwest and Central Louisiana prepare to welcome back students, life is going to look different — plain and simple — due to COVID-19
“The health and safety of our Northwestern community is paramount — it is our highest priority,” said Dr. Chris Maggio, president of Northwestern State University. “We are going to do everything we can within our power to make sure our students are healthy.”
Maggio made it clear: decisions made on-campus will be coming from leading health agencies, like the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.
“We know this is a very fluid and dynamic pandemic.”
From lecture halls to dorm rooms to student lounges, the changes brought on by the virus will be noticeable.
“Some of the visible things you’ll see include wearing face shields and masks in the classroom or anytime we’re gathering together, where social distancing is not possible,” Maggio explained. “You’ll see hand sanitizing stations throughout campus and in our buildings...plexiglass shields between the faculty members and students in some of the offices.”
Like many other educational institutions around the country and across the state, NSU plans to offer a variety of modes of learning to continue its mission of high-quality education, while also prioritizing the wellness of its most valuable assets.
“We will have face-to-face instruction, we will have online instruction only and then we will have hybrid models, as well,” Maggio explained. “Classes that might see generally 30 people to a class, will have 15 or less so that we can have social distancing.”
Maggio also added seats in lecture halls and classrooms will be marked with stickers to identify where students can sit, as a measure to ensure they are safely distanced from one another.
“I cannot commend our faculty enough,” he said. “They are ready to work with students that everybody feels safe in this environment.”
Of course, another legitimate concern revolves around the safety of students living in on-campus housing, where physical distancing can be a challenge.
“We have done a lot of cleaning and have made some modifications...we are going to have to be flexible and we’re going to have to be nimble,” explained Maggio.
According to NSU’s website, if a residential student tests positive for COVID-19, a 14-day quarantine will be in effect for both the patient and their roommate.
“We will work through those individual situations as they arise.”
What about the future of Northwestern State athletics? Just recently, the LHSAA announced high school football games would not be played until the state reaches ‘phase 4′ of K-12 reopening.
“At this point where we sit today, we just don’t know where we are with fall sports,” Maggio said. “There’s a lot of major concerns, we’re not quite to the point where we can say definitively what we’re going to be doing.”
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.