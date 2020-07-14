National Guardsman from Westlake found dead at Texas base

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A National Guardsman from Westlake was found dead in his room at a Texas base on Sunday, officials say.
Sgt. Kelvonta K. Ellis, 22, with the Louisiana Army National Guard’s 39th Military Police Company, 139th Regional Support Group was found dead in his room at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston on July 12, according to information from SFC Denis B. Ricou, public affairs officer with the Louisiana National Guard.
Ellis served five years in the Louisiana Army National Guard as a Military Police Noncommissioned Officer. While assigned to the LANG, Ellis was attached to U.S. Army South at Fort Sam Houston, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.
He is survived by his mother.
The incident is under investigation by U.S. Air Force Security Forces and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
