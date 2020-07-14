Man turns himself in, charged in connection to May homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars for his alleged role in the shooting death of a man in east Shreveport.
Antonio Johnson, 25, faces one count of second-degree murder in the death of Travarrius Adams, 28.
Just after 2 p.m on May 27, officers were called to the 1900 block of Centenary Avenue where they found Adams in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Adams was sent to a Shreveport hospital where he later died.
Following an investigation by SPD detectives, Johnson was believed to be responsible, according to a news release.
On July 9, Johnson surrendered himself to the Caddo Correctional Center. His bond is set at $150,000.
