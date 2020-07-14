Man accused of child cruelty arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man accused of child cruelty has been arrested.
Shreveport police say they were called to Ochsners LSU Health Hospital on May 16, 2020 on reports of an injured child with a suspicious femur fracture.
After launching an investigation with the Youth Services Bureau, detectives came to the conclusion that Lajondai Palmer, 29, of the 3100 block of Desoto Street, was responsible for the child’s injuries.
Investigators put out two warrants for Palmer’s arrest on Thursday, July 2, charging him with one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile along with one count of obstruction of justice.
No bond was set for the cruelty charge, however, a $15,000 bond was set for the obstruction charge.
Palmer has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail on his charges.
