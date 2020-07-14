‘He always smiled. Just full of life.‘: Family speaks out after 9-year-old is killed, two other juveniles injured in Pauger St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in the Seventh Ward that left one juvenile dead.
The shooting happened in 2100 block of Pauger Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.
Initial reports from the NOPD said three victims sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by EMS.
Police later said a four people were shot.
A spokesperson for New Orleans EMS said the victims appear to be between 10 and 15 years old.
It was a difficult scene to witness as family members cried out for Devante Bryant who was set to celebrate his 10th birthday at the end of the month.
His father Donald says it was like any other day. The two of them were spending time together Monday afternoon and had recently returned home from the store when the shooting started.
A 15-year-old girl was struck in the stomach and a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the shooting. They are both listed in stable condition.
Devante suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Energetic child. He had fun. He always smiled. Just full of life. The whole neighborhood knows him. He’s by everybody. Everybody loved him. He’s just a good child,” says Donald.
Ferguson called it a sad day for the city.
“We are better than this New Orleans, and we should be better than this,” he said.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the shooting was not only unfortunate, but unacceptable.
Devante’s family can’t understand the crime either but wants whoever is responsible caught.
Ferguson said the group of victims was standing outside when at least one person came up to them on foot and started shooting.
The victim’s family is convinced someone in the neighborhood has evidence they can offer to authorities and police think so too.
The NOPD is in the early stages of the investigation. Ferguson asked the public to call police if they know anything. Cantrell said police know there were witnesses in the area.
“We do not want street justice. Let us do our job,” Ferguson said.
If you have information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
