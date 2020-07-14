Deputies seek driver of truck that lost hay bale, striking and killing woman

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A 74-year-old Sulphur woman died last week of injuries sustained two months ago when she was struck by a hay bale that fell from a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck on Houston River Road, near the intersection of Jeffrey Lane, authorities say.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on May 1 and Ernest Domingue died on July 7 from her injuries, according to information from Kayla Vincent, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Vincent said deputies are asking for help identifying the truck, which is described as a black, four-door Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup truck pulling a tandem axle, 18- to 20-foot trailer. The trailer was loaded with two round bales of hay as the vehicle traveled westbound on W. Houston River Road. When the truck neared the intersection of Jeffrey Lane, the load shifted and the hay bales, which were not properly secured, fell off the trailer.
Vincent asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605. Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech is the lead investigator.
