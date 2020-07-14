Caddo judge approves preliminary settlement to over billed water and sewer customers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - After three years of litigation, a Caddo judge approved a partial multi-million dollar settlement regarding overcharges on Shreveport water and sewer bills.
The ruling, approved by Caddo Parish District Court Judge Michael Pitman, grants the preliminary approval of a partial settlement of $5.9 million for overcharges on Shreveport water and sewer bills, according to a news release from the Harper Law Firm.
The amount is a partial settlement that resolves the issue of “rounding” residential customers’ average winter consumption amounts on their sewer bills.
Below is the signed order:
Members involved in the lawsuit will receive a notice of the partial settlement, along with additional information about the partial settlement in the mail. A website and toll-free phone number will provide class members and the public with additional information.
The notices will be mailed out in the next 30 days, according to a news release.
The final approval hearing is scheduled for November 12 in Shreveport. Jerald R. Harper and Anne E. Wilkes are acting as class counsel.
