Caddo Commission votes 11-1 to place protective box around Confederate monument at parish courthouse

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo commissioners voted 11-1 during a special meeting Tuesday to put a protective box around the Confederate monument that stands on the north side of the Caddo Courthouse grounds in downtown Shreveport.
The action comes in response to concerns about public safety and recent protests surrounding the monument, District 7 Commissioner Stormy Gage-Watts said.
“Even during this pandemic, Shreveport is at the center of a controversial issue that was closed three years ago,” she added. “Therefore, this motion is to build on undisputed parish land, a four-sided wood structure sheathed in plywood to make a box around the monument to ease the tension between protesters and shield the monument from accidental or intentional damage.”
The protective box will stand 16-20 feet tall and will be painted white or blue, Gage-Watts said.
A different flag will be displayed on each side of the box. Those will include the American, Louisiana, Caddo Parish and Shreveport flags.
The Caddo Commission could not provide a rendering of what the box will look like at this time.
Gage-Watts said she already has found a recommended constructor and the protective box could be up by Friday.
The box will remain in place while the future of the statue is battled out in the courts.
KSLA has reached out to the United Daughters of the Confederacy for a statement.
