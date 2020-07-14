BPCC to award scholarships to full time students

BOSSIER, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Community College will be offering a $450 scholarship for full time students in the fall of 2020.
Scholarships will be awarded to students who register for at least 12 credit hours of courses in the month of July.
BPCC says the scholarship will not apply to high school students who are dual enrolled.
“We are excited to make this scholarship opportunity available to more of our students. We will continue to find ways to assist our students during the COVID-19 crisis because so many have been affected in our community. Our hope is that more students will take advantage of this opportunity to continue their education and receive the education and training they need at an affordable cost,” said BPCC Chancellor Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., in a news release.
Students will receive the scholarships in their accounts in August after enrolling in at least 12 credit hours of courses.
Classes for the fall semester will be offered online and in a hybrid option that will be online as well as on-campus.
BPCC says their credit hours are transferable to four-year institutions and that they will not be charging additional fees for out-of-state students.
The fall semester will begin Friday, August 21, but students must be registered before Friday, July 31, to qualify for the scholarship.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.