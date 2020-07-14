ArkLaTex physical therapist earns national award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A longtime physical therapist and supervisor at CHRISTUS Kids Clinic in Shreveport has earned a prestigious national honor for her work helping our area kids with physical challenges.
Lisa Hooper was selected as Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Caregiver of the Year.
Hooper was picked for the honor out of 170 hospitals throughout the United States and Canada.
"I was kind of in shock. I didn't understand all of it until later that evening when it hit me I just won this award that is a national award. I thought it was just local."
Hooper said she didn’t know anything about the award until she was surprised at a meeting with her colleagues and supervisors. When she walked into the boardroom, she saw her husband and was concerned as to why she’d been asked to the meeting.
"I thought did they bring my husband in to help me get all my things out of my office because I was fired? I had no clue what was going on."
Hooper quickly realized it was because she has been nominated for, and ultimately won, the 2019 Caregiver of the Year award for CMN.
Executives for the network gave Hooper the news through a video conference.
"Lisa is the heart and soul of what we do as an organization," said Clark Sweat, chief experience officer for CMN. "The work that Lisa does makes it more than just a hospital. It makes it, those kids feel like it's home. It's almost like a family to them. Based on the stories I've heard about Lisa she treats those kids as if they are her own."
Hooper got emotional when talking about the honor and how it meant go much to her to see her patients and the way her work impacted their lives.
"I don't do what I do for that recognition. I do it because I love to see the patients and the families and how they improve. But it's still nice to get the outward recognition."
"I love my patients."
Hooper was set to be honored at Children's Miracle Networks annual conference in April but the meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus. The hospital has plans to honor her at next year's conference.
Hooper paid her way through physical therapy school by working at Walmart, which has now come full circle for her.
Walmart is a huge supporter of Children’s Miracle Network, helping to raise more than $1 billion over the year for the network. Right now, Walmart and Sam’s Club are in the middle of their fundraising campaign for CMN, which lasts until July 18.
