Another day, another Excessive Heat Warning

As we look ahead to the rest of the week and weekend we continue to track more sunshine and more heat for the ArkLaTex. An upper level ridge will slowly be shifting eastward over the region and this will be the major reason why rain chances will be few and far between. The only real chance of showers and thunderstorms will come on Thursday and Friday afternoon where we potentially we could see some afternoon wet weather. But besides that, we are looking at sunshine and sweltering heat for the foreseeable future.