Another day, another Excessive Heat Warning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with a scorching hot day Monday we are tracking more extreme heat for the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. So much so that Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued once again for parts of the viewing area as ‘feels-like’ temperatures will once again be close to 110 degrees. Dry conditions are expected not just for today, but possibly for the rest of the week as well. The one exception could potentially be on Thursday and Friday when a few scattered storms are possible. But prepare for mainly heat.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you want to make sure you are dressing very comfortably as it is yet another super soupy start to the day. Temperatures this morning will go quickly from the 80 degree mark into the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon hours. When you factor in the oppressive humidity ‘feels-like’ temperatures in the afternoon will be right around 110. Don’t expect any relief from Mother Nature as partly cloudy skies will dominate for the most part today.
As we look ahead to the rest of the week and weekend we continue to track more sunshine and more heat for the ArkLaTex. An upper level ridge will slowly be shifting eastward over the region and this will be the major reason why rain chances will be few and far between. The only real chance of showers and thunderstorms will come on Thursday and Friday afternoon where we potentially we could see some afternoon wet weather. But besides that, we are looking at sunshine and sweltering heat for the foreseeable future.
So get the water bottles and cold compresses ready as another scorcher of what is a scorching week gets going! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
