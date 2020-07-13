Teen dies in Cass County crash

By Kaitlyn Gibson | July 13, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 2:25 PM

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Highway Patrol Troopers arrived at the scene on US 59, about a mile north of Queen City.

An SUV left the roadway and rolled several times.

The driver, Nancy Pena, 17, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

A backseat passenger, Katelyn Mutai, 17, was pronounced dead on scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

