1 person shot: police on the hunt for at least 2 people

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Police in Texarkana are on the hunt for at least two people, including the gunman, who allegedly were involved in what authorities are calling a drive-by shooting.
It happened Monday in front of a house at Garland Avenue at East 36th Street in Texarkana, Ark.
There was an argument before the shooting.
Then the gunman arrived in front of the house, shot the person and took off in a vehicle, police say.
The condition of the victim is not immediately known.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.