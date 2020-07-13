More hot & dry weather this week

(KSLA) - Overall, the weather will not be improving this week. It will remain hot and dry all week long. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with low rain chances.
This evening will still be hot. There will be some cloud cover, but it should remain dry. I really doubt there will be any rain after sunset. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Stay hydrated if you plan on being outdoors at all.
Overnight, get ready for some warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures will only cool to the upper 70s and some places may not fall below 80 degrees. It should be mostly clear with no rain.
Tuesday will be another hot day. Temperatures should heat up to the upper 90s again. There will at least be another round of heat advisories. There could be more excessive heat warnings issued as well. Either way, it will be a day to stay inside if possible. There will be plenty of sunshine with no rain.
Wednesday and Thursday will be hot, as expected. The silver lining is that it may not be AS hot. The humidity is expected to go down ever so slightly, which may help the “feels-like” temperature. So, at this point, I think we will take whatever we can get! There should still be no rain and more sunshine in the afternoon.
Friday will go back to having more sunshine and hot temperatures. There may be some cloud cover at times, but still no rain. Temperatures may go back up a degree or two. So, you’ll need to continue being safe in the heat. Best way is to stay hydrated.
This weekend will be hot and sunny too. There should be a few more clouds around. I also cannot rule out a quick shower. If we are lucky enough to see some rain, that will help cool the temperature down some. Otherwise, temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s.
Have a great week, and stay cool!
