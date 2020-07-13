Hot and dry week ahead for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend! As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking more intense heat on the way for the ArkLaTex. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for large parts of the viewing area Monday. The heat and humidity will be the worst early in the week before beginning to relax slightly as we head towards the weekend. Don’t expect much in the way of relief from Mother Nature as sunshine will be dominating the region for at least the next week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning please make sure you have water and are dressing comfortably as it is going to an intensely hot day for the region. Temperatures this morning are once again starting off around the 80 degree mark and will rise into the upper 90s this afternoon. Due to the intense heat expected again today Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for central and southern portions of the ArkLaTex. Most of us will see sunshine, but we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two across the southern ArkLaTex during the afternoon hours.
As we go throughout the week and into the weekend we aren’t tracking any real material changes to the type of weather you can expect to see today. The only thing you may notice is that the humidity will be coming down slightly, helping to make things slightly less oppressive compared to what we are going to be dealing with today. Even though only an isolated storm is possible today this is more than likely to be our best chance to see thunderstorm activity until we get to the weekend at least.
So once again if you like sunny and hot weather this is going to be another week that you are going to love! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.