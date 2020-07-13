Hot and dry week ahead for ArkLaTex

As we go throughout the week and into the weekend we aren’t tracking any real material changes to the type of weather you can expect to see today. The only thing you may notice is that the humidity will be coming down slightly, helping to make things slightly less oppressive compared to what we are going to be dealing with today. Even though only an isolated storm is possible today this is more than likely to be our best chance to see thunderstorm activity until we get to the weekend at least.