Food Bank of NWLA adds new feeding sites

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As novel coronavirus cases continue to rise across Louisiana, the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana continues to step up to the plate.
The non-profit announced the addition of two new feeding sites for children in need of a meal.
“We know there’s always a need for meals, but during this COVID pandemic time, the need is a little bit greater,” said Martha Marak, the executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.
Beginning Monday, July 13, and lasting until August 7, children 18 and under can pick-up a ‘to go’ style meal from Columbia Park’s parking lot on the 2800 block of Creswell Avenue.
Meals can also be picked up from Noel United Methodist Church’s parking lot at the corner of Highland and Herndon Avenue.
Running Monday through Friday, the Food Bank’s mobile van will be at Columbia Park from 11:15 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and at Noel from 12:15 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
“The Food Bank recognizes there’s food insecurity all across Northwest Louisiana, it’s especially difficult for our children,” adds Marak. “As meal sites close...we feel like it’s our responsibility and privilege to be able to help these children.”
A person 19 and older, who has a mental or physical disability and who participates in a public or private school program, is also eligible for these meals.
Meanwhile, there are seven other active feeding sites across Northwest Louisiana:
- Christ United Methodist Church, 1204 Crabapple Drive, Shreveport
- Open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Ends August 7
- Hope Church, 210 Monroe Street, Mansfield
- Open Mondays and Fridays
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Ends July 31
- Joe LeBlanc Food Pantry, 814 Constable Street, Minden
- Open Tuesdays and Fridays
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Ends August 7
- First Bossier, 2810 East Texas Avenue, Bossier City
- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Ends July 31
- Bellaire Baptist Church, 4330 Panther Drive, Bossier City
- Open Tuesdays and Thursdays
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Ends July 31
- North Point Church, 4204 Airline Drive, Bossier City
- Open Mondays and Wednesdays
- 11 a.m. - 1p.m.
- Ends July 31
- Stonewall Baptist Church, 807 Eatman Street, Bossier City
- 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Ends July 31
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.