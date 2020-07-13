COVID-19 testing July 13 - July 17

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Oschner LSU Health Shreveport and LSU Health Shreveport will be hosting free coronavirus testing from Monday, July, 13 to Friday, July 17.
Oschner LSU Health Shreveport is testing anyone two years old and older. Testing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the following sites:
- Monday, July 13: Stonewall Baptist Church 807 Eatman Street, Bossier City, LA
- Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15: Praise Temple 4725 Greenwood Road, Shreveport, LA
- Thursday, July 16, and Friday, July 17: Peaceful Rest 8200 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, LA
You can pre-register for testing at LSU Health Shreveport by calling 318-402-4942. Pre-registration is not required.
Testing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Tuesday, July 14: Morning Star Baptist Church 5340 Jewella Avenue, Shreveport, LA
- Thursday, July 16: Galilee Baptist Church 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA
Be prepared to bring a valid ID to the testing site.
There will be no out-of-pocket costs.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.