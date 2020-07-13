Caddo Schools announce plan for the fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Superintendent Lamar Goree announced the plan for the upcoming school year on Monday, July 13.
The start of school will be delayed until Monday, August 24.
Elementary schools will be open with daily in-person instruction. Middle and high schools students will attend school in a hybrid model. Every student will have the option to enroll in completely virtual instruction.
The maximum class size for elementary students will be twenty-five, including the adults. Students will stay with the same group all day.
Middle and high school students will be assigned to “A” and “B” days by alphabetical order. “A” day students will attend in-person classes on Monday and Wednesday. “B” day students will attend in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday. All children will participate in virtual lessons on Fridays.
All students and teachers will have their temperatures taken every day. All adults will be required to wear a mask. Only students in third grade and up will have to wear masks.
Students can begin enrolling for virtual instruction on Thursday, July 16. Devices will be provided to all students that need them for virtual learning.
