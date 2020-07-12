Sunday, July 12: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Spencer Chrisman | July 12, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 9:24 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, July 12, at 11:58 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 78,122 positive cases - increase of 1,319 cases
  • 3,308 deaths - 13 new deaths
  • 1,243 patients in the hospital - increase of 61 patients
  • 134 patients on ventilators - increase of 13 patients
  • 46,334 patients recovered - no change
  • 99% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread
  • 36% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and under

