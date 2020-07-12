Excessive heat leads to closure of part of Benton Road

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Part of a major highway in Bossier City is closed.
The excessive heat has led to cracks in the concrete on Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3).
As a result, the two northbound lanes of the five-lane roadway are closed a Mordello Way.
Northbound motorists are being advised to instead use Airline Drive until the repairs are complete.
There is no estimate of how long that will take, a regional spokeswoman for the state highway department said.
“Repairs like these don’t typically take a very long time,” , LaDOTD’s Erin Buchanan said. “I would expect any closures to be reopened in the next couple of hours.”
The damage was caused by expansion of the roadway joint, which enabled water to get inside, she explained.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.