Child’s father, his girlfriend formally charged with murder

(KSLA) — Olivia Jansen’s father and his girlfriend have been formally charged in connection with the 3-year-old child’s death, CBS affiliate KCTV5 reports.
Howard J. Jansen III and Jacqulyn A. Kirkpatrick both have been formally charged with murder by the Wyandotte County district attorney’s office.
The child’s father is the one who had reported her as missing. He told police he awakened to find she was not at home.
Authorities confirmed Friday that the body they found might be that of Olivia Jansen, who had been the focus of an Amber Alert in Missouri and Kansas.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.